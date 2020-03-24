WILTON – On March 21, 2020, Tom Wojcik, 75, of Wilton, left his tool belt and golf clubs behind him following a brief battle with cancer. He was born to the late Raymond and Genevieve (Karcz) Wojcik on Sept. 10, 1944 in Detroit, Mich.Tom lived an exceptional life. He was well recognized for his energy and stamina with which he faced every facet of his life. He never stopped moving at work, at play, or at home. His earlier experiences included dance, horseback riding, Huron High School football, basketball, track and field events. Later his love of the great outdoors led him to hiking, golf, and skiing which he greatly enjoyed doing with Zetta and his children.As a graduate of the Henry Ford Trade School, he used creativity and his deep understanding of mechanical systems to become an expert in many things ranging from racing cars to carpentry. He used these skills to shape his future with his wife, Zetta, the love of his life. They married on Oct. 26, 1968, and moved to Maine in 1973. There, they started several businesses together, forged lifelong friendships, raised three wonderful children, and mentored the children of his heart. Family and friends were always vital to Tom’s happiness. He would travel hundreds of miles to witness the achievements of his children and grandchildren, or to help with a household project. Sharing his skills and workmanship with others was a great gift.Tom was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Katherine. He is survived by a large and loving family, his loving wife, Zetta; and children, Jennifer (Andy) Brown, Hilary Wojcik (Austin Foss), and Joshua (Katharine) Wojcik. His grandchildren who will remember him as “Papa Tom” include Alexia, Colton, Jake, Piper, Hadley, and Genevieve. His surviving siblings include Jackie (Ralph) Waibel, Jeannine Chont and David Wojcik.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for you to share your favorite “Tom story”. These can be emailed to any member of the family and will be shared at his memorial service, which will be scheduled for a time to be determined… after the snow melts. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, MaineMessages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comIn honor of his love of mentoring and teaching, we encourage donations to be made in Tom’s name to:Titcomb Ski ClubEducational FoundationPO Box 43Farmington, ME 04938 or:Foster Tech CenterMt. Blue Campus129 Seamon Rd.Farmington, ME 04938

