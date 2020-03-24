Parents! You’re Zooming. You’re feeding. You’re cleaning. You’re trying to keep up your own job remotely. How are you making it all work?
We’d love to hear what you’re doing to keep your kids busy and safe while keeping yourself sane.
All your tips, tricks and advice is wanted for an upcoming feature story. And if this isn’t you, but you know someone who is doing a good job with all the juggling, let us know.
Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at [email protected] by March 27. Thanks!
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Man charged in Waterford child sex case from 2012
-
News
Roxbury man charged with assaulting, threatening to kill pregnant woman
-
Maine
COVID-19 questions and answers for Portland and Maine
-
Varsity Maine
Trio of Monmouth track coaches work to make sure kids get meals
-
News
Only 41% of BIW workers come to work after first case of coronavirus at the shipyard