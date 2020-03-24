When the sun came out Tuesday morning after heavy snow overnight, Morgan McAllister and her sons Tyrell Shepard, left, and Kamdyn McAllister, right, grabbed a stick of celery for the nose of their snowman and nerf darts for eyes and added food coloring. “We had to use celery because there are no carrots in stores anywhere,” Morgan said as she packed snow around “John Cena,” as her son called their creation, in their yard at River Valley Village in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
