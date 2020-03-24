LEWISTON — A former two-time All-American lacrosse player at Bates College is in critical condition in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19, according to an article in The Bates Student, the school’s newspaper.

Meanwhile, a health care provider at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the Bangor Daily News.

Jason Gould, director of marketing and business development, told the Bangor paper that the St. Mary’s employee last worked clinically nine days ago, and the hospital is working to notify any co-workers, patients or others that may have come into contact with the provider.

On March 21, St. Mary’s Health System put in place a “no visitors” policy, with the exception of people visiting pediatrics, obstetrics, surgery, or end-of-life care.

Several calls and emails to St. Mary’s Health System for further comment went unanswered Tuesday night.

According to the Bates newspaper, Jack Allard, a native of Ridgewood, New Jersey, and a 2016 graduate of the Lewiston college, became sick on March 13 with symptoms, including vomiting, back pain and fever, and as his health continued to worsen, he was transported to JFK Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Allard, 25, is in a medically induced coma and breathing with the help of a respirator, according to The Bates Student.

He is scheduled to be flown to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia to begin Remdesivir treatment, an experimental drug produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.

According to The Daily Voice, a newspaper in Ridgewood, Allard was tested for COVID-19 on March 16, but the lab handling the test lost it.

The Daily Voice reported that five days later, Allard was given a second test, which came back positive.

Genny Allard, Jack’s mother, told The Bates Student that her son had no underlying conditions that would have made him more susceptible to the virus.

She has been unable to visit Jack due to the risk of her contracting the virus herself, according to The Bates Student.

