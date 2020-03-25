Amanda P. Kuykendall, 23, Norway, domestic violence assault on May 3, 2018, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Chelsea O. Vattes, 27, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced to four days, third charge sentenced to four days.

Nathan P. Farnsworth, 32, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Jamil Dabson, 34, Far Rockaway, N.Y., domestic violence assault and criminal trespass on Sept. 12, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 183 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 183 days.

Keyana Pontoo, 27, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 15, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 364 days, probation revoked.

Stephon Adams, 25, Auburn, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on Sept. 16, 2018, first charge sentenced to 364 days, second charge sentenced to 364 days.

Brian Cormier, 31, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on Sept. 16, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Derek Roy, 34, Durham, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge fined $575, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended 150 days.

Victor Edgerton, 29, Brunswick, violating protective order on Sept. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Dashane D. Seamster, 24, Greene, arson, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, criminal mischief and violating condition of release on Sept. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 323 days suspended, probation two years, third charge sentenced to five years with all but 323 days suspended, probation two years, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Ryan M. Longley, 35, Lewiston, assault on Sept. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Torri Jennings, 26, Poland, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days.

Jeremy N. Chamberlain, 22, Auburn, unlawful sexual touching on Aug. 25, 2018, dismissed.

Raynold Labree, 35, Palmyra, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Matthew J. Giguere, 31, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on March 21, 2015, and sex trafficking on June 4, 2016, first charge sentenced to 364 days, second charge sentenced to 364 days.

Richard Caron, 67, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order, stalking, and two counts of criminal mischief on Sept. 25, 2018, first charge sentenced to 364 days with all but 45 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $4,023.49, second charge sentenced to 364 days with all but 45 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $4,023.49, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Abdillahi F. Bouh, 46, Portland, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 29, 2018, dismissed.

David M. Roberts, 35, Auburn, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on April 12, 2018, first charge sentenced to 38 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to 38 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jason Curran, 36, Sabattus, negotiating a worthless instrument on March 27, 2018, April 2, 4, 12 and 17, 2018, first charge sentenced to one year with all but 37 days suspended, probation one year six months, restitution $3,700.89, second charge sentenced to one year with all but 37 days suspended, probation one year six months, restitution $3,700.89, third charge sentenced to one year with all but 37 days suspended, probation one year six months, restitution $3,700.89, fourth charge sentenced to one year with all but 37 days suspended, probation one year six months, restitution $3,700.89.

Dennis Norris, 51, Mechanic Falls, arson on Aug. 2, 2018, dismissed.

Adam D. Smith, 21, Greene, eluding an officer, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on Sept. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but two days suspended, probation one year.

Stephon Adams, 25, Greensboro, N.C., tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim and illegal possession of firearm on Oct. 7, 2018, first charge sentenced to 10 years with all but seven years suspended, probation three years, second charge sentenced to 10 years with all but seven years suspended, probation three years.

Fay A. Leroy, 29, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Victoria Young, 38, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property on Oct. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six years with all but six months suspended, probation three years, second charge forfeited.

Timothy J. Godin, 27, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Alyssa Bennett, 24, Arlington, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Aug. 21, 2018, first charge sentenced to 30 days, second charge sentenced to 30 days.

Joseph Santos, 36, Columbia, N.C., two counts violating condition of release on Oct. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Scott M. Hinkley, 32, Auburn, attaching false plates on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

