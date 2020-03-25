FARMINGTON — Thursday, March 19, Selectmen voted to postpone the annual town meeting originally set for Monday, March 30, after hearing the possible options.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, events with more than 10 people assembled in one place are discouraged.

Town Manager Richard Davis said because the warrant hadn’t been posted, the meeting could be rescheduled.

The meeting was to start at 8:45 a.m. with election of town officials taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The meeting was to reconvene at 7 p.m. to act on the remaining articles.

Davis said there were three options: postpone the election and town meeting to a date of the board’s choosing, postpone it until a date yet to be determined or postpone it until Monday, April 27.

“That would be a month out, with the understanding you could postpone it again if the situation continues on well into the summer,” he said. “You have to post the warrant seven days prior.”

Selectman Scott Landry was in favor of postponing with the date to be determined.

“There’s no sense in redoing things,” he said.

Selectman Chairman Joshua Bell asked if the elected officers would carry forward until the elections.

Davis confirmed that and said a new law gives the town the authority to continue on the same budget until the end of the year if need be.

In other business, the board approved an amendment to the town’s revolving loan fund management plan.

Davis said of the change, “The financial officer will have the authority with the concurrence of the town manager to do payment adjustments and or loan rescheduling with our loan recipients on a case by case basis.

“She could lengthen the term or forgive interest when people find themselves in trouble due to the economic climate for whatever reason. She’s been doing it all along. This puts it in writing, gives her that flexibility.”

He said the town has 17 small loans, with all but three of them in good standing. Of the $212,000 outstanding in the program, $38,000 is considered bad debt, he said.

Davis noted that future meetings will be held downstairs to provide the six feet of distance being recommended. Meetings will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874.

A public hearing on the proposed amendment was set for the March 24 Selectmen meeting.

