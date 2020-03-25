BANGOR — The following area students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Husson University. Students who make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Anson: Lacey Lynn Clark.

Auburn: Ruby T. Cote, Reece N. Rodrigue.

Bowdoinham: Emily Victoria Belanger.

Buckfield: Courtney Reba Keough.

Dixfield: Willow M. Smith.

Gray: Jessica Marie Burnell.

Hanover: Brenna Myles.

Jay: Kimberly G. Seitz, HaiLee J. Perkins.

Lewiston: Nysa Chartier, Madeline G. LeBlond, Derek J. Foy, Abigail Marguerite Pleau, Abbie Michelle Howe, Rhegan Ann Wailus, Garrett Poussard, Elizabeth Rae Small, Kaitlyn G. Taylor.

Lisbon: Andrew Jordan Balser.

Lisbon Falls: Mikella Kipri Steele.

Livermore: Anneka M. Dubord.

Lovell: Tucker A. Buzzell.

Mount Vernon: Michael A. Morales, Erin K. Bonenfant.

New Gloucester: Alexa Chelsea Thayer.

Norway: Nicholas Scott Buffington.

Oakland: Abbey Lane Prescott, Jacob Errol Dexter, Chase T. Warren of Oakland.

Raymond: Kevin M. Flanagin.

Rumford: Adria Kathryn Miller, Jon-Thomas David Greene.

Sabattus: Julia Linda Ahlberg, Sara Jasmine Noel.

South Paris: Sydni L. Rice.

Turner: William Bedard.

Wayne: Amber Ridlon.

Winthrop: Madison Rose Moore, Emily Jean St. Pierre, Natasha Renae Lavigne.

