RUMFORD – Mr. Richard “Dick” Austin, 89, died Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston due to complications from diabetes. He has now taken his place at the Great Table. He resided on South Backfield Road in Rumford.Born in Boston on March 17, 1931 to Marguerite and Pete Wilde and was raised by the Austin family. There were many tales of adventure on Prospect Avenue. Dick attended Stephens High School in Rumford. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division as a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1954.He worked for Boise Cascade and Mead Paper Mill in Rumford as a machine tender on #7 Paper Machine. He was a lifelong representative of Local 900. He owned and operated Austin’s Gym in Rumford. He often spoke at schools on the importance of exercise, proper nutrition and the effects of drugs. He was mentor and a loyal friend.For a man with little schooling, he had an insurmountable range of wisdom and common sense which allowed him to be present and mindful in any conversation. His legacy is only matched with his quality as a human being. His feats and achievements in the weightlifting world would far surpass any individual in that field.Dick was world known weight lifter having won numerous awards, medals and ribbons in his lifetime. He was inducted in the Powerlifting Hall of Fame. Richard’s accolades are far too many to list but will be revisited many times over in the sport and art of powerlifting. He was a member of Napoleon Ouellette Post #24 American Legion and Gorizia Lodge #467, Sons of Italy.He was so proud of being a father and grandfather of his family, although none more handsome than him.He was married in Rumford on June 6, 1955 to Annette Salatino who died in Rumford on Dec. 14, 2005.Survivors include children, Victor and his companion Pam Puiia of Dixfield, Paula and Matt Howe of Dixfield, Patty and Gary Gilman of Peru, Paula Austin and companion Nick Greenwood of South Carolina and Richard and Stacy Austin of Industry; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, all having nicknames and a place in his heart.Our father and leader has left a legacy behind that has left his whole family in awe, and for years to come will be celebrated again and again.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St. Rumford, ME 04276. Those who desire may contribute toSt Jude’s Children’s Hospital501 St Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105in his memory

« Previous