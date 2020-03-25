Delaware North, the company that owns the Boston Bruins and TD Garden, announced layoffs and salary reductions across the board on Wednesday.

There will be “temporary business stabilization measures relating to Boston Bruins and TD Garden full-time salaried associates due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our operations.”

TD Garden laid off all of its ushers Tuesday, and Wednesday announced the plan to put some employees on leave, with 68 full-time salaried workers placed on temporary leave effective April 1. The company said workers will be receiving one week of paid leave and eight weeks of full benefits.

Many who remain will see their salaries reduced on April 1.

“Eighty-two of our full-time salaried associates will receive an indefinite salary reduction. Those associates not impacted by the temporary leave or salary reduction have employment contracts,” the company said.

The level of those salary reductions is not clear.

“None of these decisions were reached without difficult and painful deliberations,” Delaware North said in a statement. “These measures are intended to be temporary with associate employment and compensation returning once our business resumes to its normal state from this unprecedented stoppage.”

Jeremy Jacobs, the chairman of Delaware North, is the owner and governor of the Bruins. He and his family announced a $1.5 million fund for part-time game-day associates if the remaining Bruins regular-season home games aren’t played. But the Bruins were the last team in the NHL to offer help to game-day employees who lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team is owned by Jacobs, who is the chairman of the NHL board of governors and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. According to Forbes Magazine, the Jacobs family is worth $3.3 billion.

The Boston Celtics already decided to pay team-employed, game-night personnel through the scheduled regular season. The Celtics are tenants of the Garden, and do not employ any of the arena staff such as security, ushers and concessions workers.

« Previous