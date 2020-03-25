- Mark Buiniskas, 45, of Oxford, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime, 11:39 p.m. Monday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Paul Legasse, 40, of Carthage, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in Carthage by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jillian Normand, 38, of Groveton, New Hampshire, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft by unauthorized transfer or taking, 8:29 p.m. Tuesday in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
- Nicholas Rehmert, 39, of Denmark, threatening display of weapon, disorderly conduct, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in Denmark by the Oxford County Sheriff’s office.
- Jesse Arsenault, 32, of Roxbury, elevated aggravated assault on pregnant person, 5:08 a.m. Sunday in Roxbury by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Gilbert Christopher, 56, of Scarborough, failure to appear, 10:52 p.m. Friday in Paris.
- Brian Goodrich, 48, of Bethel, operating vehicle without license, violating conditions of release, 6:35 p.m. Saturday in Handover by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
