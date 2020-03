Auburn

• Michael Bernard, 25, of Auburn, on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and criminal mischief, 12:28 a.m. Wednesday at 46 High St.

• Vanessa Lavoie, 19, of Auburn, on a charge of criminal mischief, 5:24 a.m. Wednesday on Library Avenue.

Lewiston

• Ryan Owens, 41, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at 24 Nichols St.

