RUMFORD — The Rumford Fire Department took delivery of a new $229,000 pumper/tanker that holds 2,000 gallons of water that can be pumped at 1,000 gallons a minute.

“This truck will allow us to put water on a fire immediately in areas of our district that do not have any hydrants,” Fire Chief Chris Reed said. “It also lets us shuttle water to our engine and can be used as an attack engine.”

The truck also has “pump and roll” capability, Reed said, which is extremely helpful in fighting wildland fires.

“This is a welcome addition to our firehouse and community,” Reed said.

The truck was built by the Midwest Fire Equipment and Repair Co. in Luverne, Minnesota, and was delivered March 19.

Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bryant, who went to Minnesota to check out the truck’s capabilities, said it’s “the best fire truck I have ever driven.”

The truck replace Tanker No. 5, a 1993 International, which was out of service due to a broken pump, which required repairs more expensive than the vehicle’s estimated worth.

Reed said that while the truck is already response ready, it requires a few modifications and all firefighters need to be trained on its operation.

One drawback is the modern fire equipment is a tight fit in the 1904 fire station on Congress Street. The bays have barely two inches of clearance on either side of the largest vehicles with the trucks’ sideview mirrors folded in.

Reed and his crew are working with other Rumford and Mexico officials on replacing the landmark firehouse.

