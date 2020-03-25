COVID-19 has become a pandemic war against the whole world, aiming its devastation against the pillars of our life-sustaining systems.

It took humans thousands of years to make incremental changes and improve structures of social, political and economic systems. After this global war, many countries will have a very deep and great impact on these same social, economic and political.

COVID-19 is the greatest threat in the recent history of humankind. Destruction of so many lives and destabilization of socioeconomic and political organs of many under-developing societies will undergo unrecoverable, drastic losses. For developed societies, the devastation is real, and it changes drastically the relations with other foreign countries.

Homeland recovery will be the first priority over helping others or allying with others against future infection. Where the shock and fear of COVID-19 is felt badly, many will be unsure when it will strike again, or strike with a different face or genetic mutation.

The European Union fell short in helping Italy when it was struggling the most with COVID-19. That is a great impermeable proof of the weakness of imperfect, great continental unions.

COVID-19’s destruction may continue for months for developed countries and longer for under-developed countries with no guarantee it won’t occur again in new cycles. Humans need to invest more in science than in technology and reconsider seriously any changes in the environment that cause genetic mutations.

Dr. Said Mohamud, Lewiston

