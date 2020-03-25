Spruce Mountain Primary School

Susan Lyons is a Pre-Kindergarten teacher at the primary school. Now in her fifth year at the school, she spent many previous years in the early childhood field in the Lewiston/Auburn area and in East Millinocket. She received her bachelor degree in early childhood regular education/ special education from the University of Maine at Farmington. She was a non-traditional college student spanning required classes and course work over a 10-year time frame while working in the classroom. This approach reinforced what was being learned and applying the knowledge immediately into the classroom setting. She lives in Livermore with her husband, her Labrodoodle, Annie, and her cat, Buffy. She enjoys spending time with grandchildren, baking, reading and working with the youngest students in the district.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Sierra Foshay is a special education teacher at the elementary school. She works with third through fifth grade students in the Turning Points program. She graduated from UMF in 2018, and hopes to pursue graduate studies within the next few years. She lives with her husband and her cat in Wilton. She loves to travel and visit different restaurants. She is very grateful for the community that Spruce Mountain has fostered between their staff, students, and the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. She hopes to remain a part of the Spruce Mountain family for many years to come.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Scott Hartford is a grade seven math and science teacher at the middle school. He graduated from UMF with a bachelor’s degree and from UNE with a master’s degree. He began teaching at the Jay Middle School in 2001, which later became Spruce Mountain Middle School in 2011. Mr. Hartford enjoys reading, music, and outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, hiking, and golf. This past summer he went skydiving and whitewater rafting.

Spruce Mountain High School

Thomas “TJ” Plourde is the principal at the high school. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Jay High School in 1994. He obtained Bachelors of Science and Masters of Education degrees from UMF. He started his teaching career in 2001 at area schools as a health teacher and football coach. During his time as a teacher he also worked for the town of Livermore Falls as a police officer and worked construction during the summers for Grimaldi Concrete Floors. He made a career change in 2011, moving forward as an assistant principal/athletic director for a Mountain Valley Conference school. During the consolidation process at RSU 73 he was hired as principal of Spruce Mountain High School. He enjoys community events and spending his time with his family. He is married with three daughters, all of whom attend RSU 73 schools. His favorite activity/hobby is when the snow is flying and he is on a mountain with his skis on. The most enjoyable part of skiing is spending time with his family.

