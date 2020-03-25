LIVERMORE FALLS — For our part during the COVID-19 pandemic, Treat Memorial Library will be closed to the public until further notice. There will be staff manning the phone during regular library hours to assist you, if we can. We will keep you informed as things change. No late fees will be accrued during this time and we ask that you not return items until the library is once again open. We will revisit the possibility of opening March 30th.

There are many online resources that may be useful to you and your family during this time of social distancing. Many museums, including the Guggenheim and the National Gallery of Art, offer virtual tours. For read alouds, try the Indianapolis Public Library’s collection of online story time videos. You can also search the hashtag #OperationStoryTime to find your favorite children’s authors reading their books. You can explore the surface of Mars (https://accessmars.withgoogle.com) or the San Diego Zoo (https://kids.sandiegozoo.org).

The Digital Maine Library provides the residents of Maine with access to online resources, including a collection of full text articles and abstracts from magazines, newspapers, journals, and reference (https://library.digitalmaine.org/). Visit our Facebook page for links to many other resources.

Please call the library at 897-3631 if you have any questions. Remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ Follow us on Facebook for further developments. We will get through this with everyone’s help and understanding. Stay safe. Thank you.

