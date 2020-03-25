LEWISTON — UMA in Lewiston, like many other businesses and organizations, has had to adjust the way it operates as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

UMA continues to make the health and safety of their students, faculty, staff and communities a top priority while ensuring that students can continue their classes online and receive support services as needed. Community members who are interested in applying to UMA are still encouraged to do so. They can complete the admissions process from home.

The UMA Lewiston Center’s physical location is closed, however, staff and faculty continue to provide support and services through virtual means such as phone, email, Zoom, chat and text.

“This is an incredibly stressful time for our students and the community and we are committed to helping reduce that stress by continuing to be available for assistance,” said Jim Bradley, director of UMA’s centers in Lewiston, South Paris and Rumford. “The main message I want our students to get is that even though they are now doing their courses online, they are not alone. We are only a phone call or email away.”

UMA Lewiston staff are available for virtual support from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They hope to maintain those hours for the remainder of the outbreak and will post changes on the Facebook page, website and answering machine.

For more information, call 207-753-6600 or email [email protected] For more information about the degrees and certificates available, call or visit www.uma.edu/lewiston.

