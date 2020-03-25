REGION — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and our partners are working hard to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic to meet the short and long term needs of individuals and families that will be impacted by COVID-19. While the United Way office is closed to adhere to social distancing, staff are working remotely to continue to provide information and resources to the community.

UWTVA recognizes the potential for economic impact, unpaid absence, illness, or job loss related directly or indirectly to the virus, increased childcare needs due to school and child care closures, and the potential risk of not being able to pay housing, utility and food bills due to financial strains.

Organizations that serve populations in need every day are finding themselves under-resourced to serve a growing demand for those services. As an organization we are working hard to raise money to respond to this crisis and to provide current information about volunteer opportunities on our website and Facebook and Instagram pages.

DONATIONS

If you would like to help during this time, feel free make a donation. Donations are local and will be used to help local people, neighbors, family, food pantries and other organizations that provide services for basic needs.

Donations can be made online at www.uwtva.org/give

To make a donation by check, please mail to:

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

PO Box 126

Farmington, ME 04938.

I’M AN INDIVIDUAL WHO’S BEEN AFFECTED BY COVID-19. CAN THIS FUND HELP ME?

United Way understands many individuals and families have been affected by the outbreak already and more will continue to be affected. We are working to move resources to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts.

While the Fund is not able to provide grants to individuals, it is funding community-based organizations that have experience and history of providing people and families with services and support. If you are looking for resources now, please contact 211 Maine. This service is available by dialing 211 (or 1-866-811-5695), texting your ZIP code to 898-211, or emailing [email protected]. This service is available 24 hours a day/7 days a week. 211 Maine is a collaborative effort of the United Ways of Maine, the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and The Opportunity Alliance as the Contact Center Partner.

SHOULD I GIVE TO THIS FUND INSTEAD OF MAKING OTHER DONATIONS?

This is a critical time for so many, including the nonprofit organizations that have benefited from your giving in the past, as well as those organizations that had to cancel their annual fundraising events or depend heavily on public gatherings. Please do what you feel is right – continue to give to organizations you regularly support, and those that need your help at this crucial time or give to United Way which can spread its resources to a wide audience. Now is the time to double down for our community.

Based upon the charitable structure of the VERY BASICS FUND, our grants are limited to non-profit organizations, including 501c3 nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and other public entities, 501c4, 501c5, and 501c6 organizations.

IS THERE A GEOGRAPHIC AREA OF FOCUS FOR THE FUND?

As we mentioned, the VERY BASICS FUND will fund community-based organizations serving Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour is appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming (www.facebook.com/uwtva

