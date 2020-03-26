AUBURN — The Auburn School Department has set up free Wi-Fi access for students and guests outside school buildings. The locations are:

• Edward Little High School in the front parking lot by the main office;

• Auburn Middle School in the front bus circle by the main office;

• RETC (former Lake Street School) in the staff parking lot;

• Franklin Alternative School in the parking lot on the Court Street side;

• East Auburn Community School in the small parking lot on the Andrew Drive side;

• Sherwood Heights School in the lower parking lot by the cafeteria.

