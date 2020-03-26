Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War from left, Barbara Robinson, Marilyn Jones, Alana Flanders and Carlene Gavin, of the Hannah F. Richardson Tent #19 in Stoneham.

PARIS — The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865, went to the Western Maine Veterans Home in South Paris, on Wednesday, February 12, to present the Activity Group with an annual donation.  Presenting the check was Marilyn Jones, president, and accepting the check for WMVH was a member of the staff, Alana. Barbara Robinson, chaplain/treasurer, and Carlene Gavin, senior vice president/secretary, were also there.

