Simmons

BOSTON, Mass. — Emma Jo Armington, of Lovell, was named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Democrat Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles