HEBRON — The Town of Hebron has closed the Town office lobby. The staff will be working on a limited basis but will accommodate to the best they can by phone or email. The phone number is 966-3284 and the email is [email protected]

The transfer station will be open but will not assist in unloading to maintain the 6 ft social distance.

The highway department will continue to operate with the garage being closed to the public.

These changes will be in effect until further notice.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles