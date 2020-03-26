HEBRON — The Town of Hebron has closed the Town office lobby. The staff will be working on a limited basis but will accommodate to the best they can by phone or email. The phone number is 966-3284 and the email is [email protected]

The transfer station will be open but will not assist in unloading to maintain the 6 ft social distance.

The highway department will continue to operate with the garage being closed to the public.

These changes will be in effect until further notice.

