Tuna and Rice Casserole

Beth Gurney, Norway

3 Cups water

2 Chicken bouillon cubes

1 Cup rice, uncooked

1 Can tuna, drained

1 Cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

1 Small onion, chopped

Add bouillon to water and let dissolve. Cook rice and onion in chicken broth for about 20 minutes. Mix rice mixture with other ingredients and put in a casserole dish. Bake at 300 degrees for 25 minutes.

Pineapple Muffins

Beth Gurney, Norway

1 Cup flour

2 Teaspoons baking powder

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1/4 Cup sugar

1/2 Cup crushed pineapple

1 Egg

2 Tablespoons oil

Mix all the ingredients together until well blended Put in greased muffin tins and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minuted.

Grasshopper Cake

Claudette Rounds Edwards, Norway

2 1/4 Cups Gold Medal all-purpose flour

1 2/3 Cups sugar

2/3 Cups shortening

1 Cup milk

1/4 Cup white créme de menthe

3 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon vanilla

5 Egg whites

1 12 ounce jar fudge ice cream topping

3 Tablespoons white créme de menthe or créme de menthe flavored syrup

4 Drops green food coloring

1 8 Ounce container whipped topping, thawed

Heat over to 350 degrees. Grease and flour rectangular pan, 13″ x 9″ x 2″. Beat flour, sugar, shortening, milk, 1/4 cup créme de menthe, baking powder, salt and vanilla in a large bowl with electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, scraping the bowl occasionally. Beat in egg whites on high speed for 2 minutes, scraping the bowl occasionally. Pour into pan and bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean/until cake springs back when touched lightly in the center. Cool completely. Spread ice cream topping over cake. Carefully fold 3 tablespoons créme de menthe and the food coloring into whipped topping. Spread over cake. Cover and refrigerate any remaining cake. Makes 15 servings.

Kids in the Kitchen

Peanut Butter Stuffed Celery Sticks

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 3 Ounce packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 Cup sesame seeds, toasted

2 Teaspoons milk

2 Teaspoons soy sauce

1/4 Teaspoon ginger

Celery stalks, but into sticks

1 Adult

Stir cream cheese and peanut butter until well blended. Mix in sesame seeds, milk, soy sauce and ginger. Stuff celery sticks and enjoy.

