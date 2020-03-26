AUGUSTA (March 20, 2020)— February statistics, released today by Maine Listings, indicate a 5.75 percent increase in sales of single-family existing homes, comparing February 2020 to February 2019. The median sales price for the 865 homes sold reached $216,900—an uptick of 8.45 percent over that same time period. The MSP indicates that half of the

homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

“February 2020 was an especially strong month for real estate sales, recording the second highest number of February sales (865) since we began keeping statistics 20 years ago,” says Tom Cole, 2020 President of the Maine Association of Realtors and Managing Broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brunswick. Nationwide, sales of single-family existing homes are up 7.3 percent, comparing February 2020 to February 2019. The National Association of Realtors reports that the national MSP jumped 8.1 percent to $272,400. Regionally, sales across the Northeast increased 2.9 percent, and the regional MSP rose 8.2 percent to $295,400.

“Concern for the health and safety of Realtors’ clients and customers is paramount,” says Cole. “With the current COVID-19 outbreak, Realtors have listened to, and are adapting to, clients’ and customers’ concerns and needs. Along with our industry partners and by following CDC guidelines, buyers and sellers that want to, or need to, are able to make their real estate goals happen.”

Below are two charts showing statistics for Maine and its 16 counties. The first chart lists statistics for the month of February 2020 and 2019 only, statewide. The second chart compares the number of existing, single-family homes sold (units) and volume (MSP) during the rolling quarter of December (’18,’19), January and February (‘19/’20).

February Only Chart

February 1-28, 2019 – February 1-29, 2020

Number of Units Medium Sales Price

2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 %Change

Statewide 818 865 5.75% $200,000 $216,900 8.45%

Rolling Quarter Chart

From December 1, 2018-February 28, 2019, and December 1,

2019-February 20, 2020

Number of Units Medium Sales Price

2018-19 2019-20 % Change 2018-19 2019-20 %Change

Statewide 2870 3423 19.27% $210,000 $225,000 7.14%

Androscoggin 193 217 12.44% $169,000 $167,900 4.94%

Aroostock 94 122 29,79% $81,500 $73,750 9.56%

Cumberland 640 770 20.31% $290,750 $317,250 9.11%

Franklin 71 100 40.85% $129,000 $160,000 24.03%

Hancock 136 166 22.06% $225,500 $221,000 2.00%

Kennebec 228 264 15,79% $155,000 $167,500 8.06%

Knox 99 109 10.10% $235,000 $225,000 -4.26%

Lincoln 88 112 27.27% $217,000 $217,000 0.00%

Oxford 148 168 13.51% $145,500 $169,450 16.46%

Penobscot 290 352 21.38% $135,000 $155,150 14.93%

Piscataquis 46 60 30.43% $107.250 $113,250

5.59%

Sagadahoc 90 110 22.22% $229,000 $240,000 4.80%

Somerset 101 107 5.94% $95,000 $120,000 26.32%

Waldo 77 90 16.88% $180,000 $164,000 -8.89%

Washington 63 81 28.57% $110,000 $132,000 20.00%

York 506 595 17.59% $269,900 $297.700 10.04%

« Previous

Next »

filed under: