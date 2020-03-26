AUGUSTA (March 20, 2020)— February statistics, released today by Maine  Listings, indicate a 5.75 percent increase in sales of single-family  existing homes, comparing February 2020 to February 2019. The median sales price for the 865 homes sold reached $216,900—an uptick of 8.45 percent over that same time period. The MSP indicates that half of the
homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

“February 2020 was an especially strong month for real estate sales, recording the second highest number of February sales (865) since we began keeping statistics 20 years ago,” says Tom Cole, 2020 President of the Maine Association of Realtors and Managing Broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brunswick. Nationwide, sales of single-family existing homes are up 7.3 percent, comparing February 2020 to February 2019. The National Association of Realtors reports that the national MSP jumped 8.1 percent to $272,400. Regionally, sales across the Northeast increased 2.9 percent, and the regional MSP rose 8.2 percent to $295,400.

“Concern for the health and safety of Realtors’ clients and customers is paramount,” says Cole. “With the current COVID-19 outbreak, Realtors have listened to, and are adapting to, clients’ and customers’ concerns and needs. Along with our industry partners and by following CDC guidelines, buyers and sellers that want to, or need to, are able to make their real estate goals happen.”

Below are two charts showing statistics for Maine and its 16 counties. The first chart lists statistics for the month of February 2020 and 2019 only, statewide. The second chart compares the number of existing, single-family homes sold (units) and volume (MSP) during the rolling quarter of December (’18,’19), January and February (‘19/’20).

February Only Chart
February 1-28, 2019 – February 1-29, 2020
Number of Units                      Medium Sales Price
2019      2020     % Change        2019 2020        %Change
Statewide    818      865        5.75%      $200,000 $216,900       8.45%
Rolling Quarter Chart
From December 1, 2018-February 28, 2019, and December 1,
2019-February 20, 2020
Number of Units                      Medium Sales Price
2018-19    2019-20   % Change     2018-19 2019-20  %Change
Statewide    2870          3423      19.27%      $210,000 $225,000  7.14%

Androscoggin  193        217       12.44%      $169,000 $167,900    4.94%
Aroostock     94        122        29,79%       $81,500 $73,750    9.56%
Cumberland   640        770        20.31%      $290,750 $317,250    9.11%
Franklin       71        100        40.85%      $129,000 $160,000   24.03%
Hancock     136        166         22.06%      $225,500 $221,000    2.00%
Kennebec    228        264         15,79%      $155,000 $167,500    8.06%
Knox        99         109         10.10%      $235,000 $225,000   -4.26%
Lincoln       88        112          27.27%      $217,000 $217,000   0.00%
Oxford      148        168          13.51%      $145,500 $169,450   16.46%
Penobscot   290        352          21.38%      $135,000 $155,150    14.93%
Piscataquis   46          60         30.43%       $107.250 $113,250
5.59%
Sagadahoc   90         110         22.22%       $229,000 $240,000     4.80%
Somerset   101         107          5.94%         $95,000 $120,000    26.32%
Waldo       77         90          16.88%       $180,000 $164,000    -8.89%
Washington   63         81          28.57%       $110,000 $132,000    20.00%
York       506        595          17.59%       $269,900 $297.700    10.04%

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Business
Related Stories
Latest Articles