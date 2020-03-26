AUGUSTA (March 20, 2020)— February statistics, released today by Maine Listings, indicate a 5.75 percent increase in sales of single-family existing homes, comparing February 2020 to February 2019. The median sales price for the 865 homes sold reached $216,900—an uptick of 8.45 percent over that same time period. The MSP indicates that half of the
homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
“February 2020 was an especially strong month for real estate sales, recording the second highest number of February sales (865) since we began keeping statistics 20 years ago,” says Tom Cole, 2020 President of the Maine Association of Realtors and Managing Broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brunswick. Nationwide, sales of single-family existing homes are up 7.3 percent, comparing February 2020 to February 2019. The National Association of Realtors reports that the national MSP jumped 8.1 percent to $272,400. Regionally, sales across the Northeast increased 2.9 percent, and the regional MSP rose 8.2 percent to $295,400.
“Concern for the health and safety of Realtors’ clients and customers is paramount,” says Cole. “With the current COVID-19 outbreak, Realtors have listened to, and are adapting to, clients’ and customers’ concerns and needs. Along with our industry partners and by following CDC guidelines, buyers and sellers that want to, or need to, are able to make their real estate goals happen.”
Below are two charts showing statistics for Maine and its 16 counties. The first chart lists statistics for the month of February 2020 and 2019 only, statewide. The second chart compares the number of existing, single-family homes sold (units) and volume (MSP) during the rolling quarter of December (’18,’19), January and February (‘19/’20).
February Only Chart
February 1-28, 2019 – February 1-29, 2020
Number of Units Medium Sales Price
2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 %Change
Statewide 818 865 5.75% $200,000 $216,900 8.45%
Rolling Quarter Chart
From December 1, 2018-February 28, 2019, and December 1,
2019-February 20, 2020
Number of Units Medium Sales Price
2018-19 2019-20 % Change 2018-19 2019-20 %Change
Statewide 2870 3423 19.27% $210,000 $225,000 7.14%
Androscoggin 193 217 12.44% $169,000 $167,900 4.94%
Aroostock 94 122 29,79% $81,500 $73,750 9.56%
Cumberland 640 770 20.31% $290,750 $317,250 9.11%
Franklin 71 100 40.85% $129,000 $160,000 24.03%
Hancock 136 166 22.06% $225,500 $221,000 2.00%
Kennebec 228 264 15,79% $155,000 $167,500 8.06%
Knox 99 109 10.10% $235,000 $225,000 -4.26%
Lincoln 88 112 27.27% $217,000 $217,000 0.00%
Oxford 148 168 13.51% $145,500 $169,450 16.46%
Penobscot 290 352 21.38% $135,000 $155,150 14.93%
Piscataquis 46 60 30.43% $107.250 $113,250
5.59%
Sagadahoc 90 110 22.22% $229,000 $240,000 4.80%
Somerset 101 107 5.94% $95,000 $120,000 26.32%
Waldo 77 90 16.88% $180,000 $164,000 -8.89%
Washington 63 81 28.57% $110,000 $132,000 20.00%
York 506 595 17.59% $269,900 $297.700 10.04%
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Nation / World
Highlights of Congress’ $2.2 trillion virus relief package
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford selectmen meet using Facebook Live
-
Advertiser Democrat
Stephens Memorial sees first positive coronavirus case
-
Advertiser Democrat
Home delivery hero brings it to Oxford Hills
-
The Bethel Citizen
Gould Academy issues statement in response to Facebook post