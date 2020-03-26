100 Years Ago 1920

Lewiston and Auburn would like some of that saved daylight, too, The directors of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, at a meeting Wednesday afternoon, discussed the feasibility of some sort of a plan in which the long summer days can be put to use for recreation or labor, each person according to his imagination. The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce will discuss the same subject Wednesday evening. The Lewiston industries favor the plan, the employees have shown by circulating petitions, which will be forwarded to Washington. The petitions ask for the restoration of the daylight saving law.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The northeast regional coordinator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Jack Bonkowski, will meet with groups interested in housing in Auburn tonight and tomorrow. On Wednesday night Bonkowski will meet with a citizens group at 7:30 pm. at the Goff Hill Code Enforcement project office on means which can be used in setting up non-profit housing similar to one organized earlier Lewiston. G. Curtis Webber, one of those interested in forming such a group said that the individuals involved have explored various avenues but so far have not met with success. It is felt that Bonkowski can answer some of the questions which the group has concerning various programs which might be undertaken.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The $3 million plan of expanding the Lewiston Public Library into the adjacent Pilsbury Block is expected to easily gain City Council approval Tuesday. “I believe it will be a 6-0 vote,” Council President Paul Poliquin of Ward 1 predicted Sunday. Ward 4 Councilor Normand Poulin, one of the early backers of the plan will not be returning from Florida in time for Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting, Poliquin said. There has been no public opposition to the plan by the seven councilors or any reported dissent among themselves. A poll by the Sun-Journal indicated that Poliquin, and Councilors Frank Kelly of Ward 2 and Peter Grenier of Ward 6 are all in favor of the project. Lionel R. Goulet told a reporter he did not want to discuss his position until Tuesday’s vote. Councilors Barry Putnam of Ward 7 and George Ricker of Ward 6 could not be reached.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

