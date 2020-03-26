Maine is closing coastal parks and beaches due to overcrowding amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced Thursday.

As of Friday, the following Midcoast and southern Maine coastal state parks and beaches will be closed until April 8: Reid State Park, Popham Beach State Park, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Kettle Cove State Park, Two Lights State Park, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Ferry Beach State Park and Mackworth Island.

The closure could be extended depending on the “the spread of the potentially deadly virus,” the department announced in a press release Thursday evening.

The department – with support from Gov. Janet Mills – announced it would take these additional proactive measures to protect the health and safety of Maine people from the threat of COVID-19 because “overcrowding in the past few weeks has made it increasingly difficult for the public to implement appropriate physical distancing.”

« Previous