AUGUSTA – In addition to its previously announced changes to public building access because of the COVID-19 situation, Maine Revenue Services (“MRS”), a part of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, is also altering its telephone assistance hours.
Effective Tuesday, March 24 and until further notice, telephone assistance hours for taxpayers will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., state-recognized holidays excepted. For reference, the previous hours were 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All MRS telephone and email contact information is available at: www.maine.gov/revenue/contact.
