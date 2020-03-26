OTISFIELD — Town officials plan to reopen the Town Office on Monday, taking safeguards while providing services to residents, Board of Selectmen Chairman Hal Ferguson said Thursday.

The municipal building on Route 121 has been closed Since March 18.

It will hold regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 4- 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be closed on Friday.

Ferguson said procedures will be in place to protect both staff and the public.

They include:

One person at a time will be given entry to the front hallway

Each peerson should state their business to the clerks and leave any pertaining documents on a table in the hall. The town official will retrieve the documents and process the transaction or business request.

A 6-foot distance is to be maintained between both parties and no one will be admitted beyond the front table.

Ferguson said normally there are three or four staff working during business hours. When the office reopens next week there will be two.

Residents who need to talk to Code Enforcement Officer Fred Collins Jr. should call his office number, 207-539-2664, ext. 3. Collins will be working but is expected in and out of his office.

Selectmen posted its official statement about disruptions due to COVID-19 on the town website, https://www.otisfieldme.gov/.

Ferguson said other closures, limitations and cancellations to town government, buildings and events will remain in place until further notice.

“We are taking steps in accordance with the Maine Center for Disease Control to maintain proper social distancing and other measures,” he said. “But we do need to serve our community.”

