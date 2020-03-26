Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque records the bells of High Street Congregational Church at noon Thursday in Auburn. As a symbol of the unity within all of Androscoggin County, Levesque and Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer reached out to churches and residents to “Sound the Bells” at noon each day until the coronavirus pandemic is behind us. The daily ringing will “remind us to pause, have faith and do something kind for someone. One day at a time,” Levesque said. “Just like everything else. This too will pass.” Levesque said that at least four Auburn churches and one resident rang their bells Thursday. “The more we talk about it. The more people will join in. Everyday at noon until (the virus) is done,” he said. “Then we need to have a party.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Migdalia Mass rang her bell at noon Thursday from the tower room of her Auburn home. "It's a way to say hello world. We are all in this together," Mass said. "Do not lose hope," she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal