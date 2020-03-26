I had planned to devote this column the Prime Time Ski Club’s year-end dinner at The Sudbury Inn. However, like practically every gathering in the world, it was cancelled just prior to Sunday River’s announcement that it was closing for the season March 15. It’s ironic that my last week’s column, which was written before anyone knew much about the coronavirus, talked about the negative effects that social isolation can have on the health of older people and a week later we “older people” are being told to isolate ourselves. It makes sense to do this to try to slow down the spread of the virus. So some club members have come up with ways to socialize without threat of spreading the virus. Emails, phone calls, video chats, social media and meeting up for outdoor walks are all helping to keep our members connected during these trying times.

Currently our club has 168 members—a new record. The club has also held a record number of off-snow activities, including monthly pot luck dinners, game nights, a mahjong group, wine tasting, cooking class, Super Bowl party, Monday movies matinees, and bowling at Bethel’s new River Lanes. On the snow, besides weekday group skis for all levels, there were group lessons, 25 club members competing in the weekly Locals Challenge races, ski trips to neighboring mountains such as Bretton Woods and Mt. Abram and a ski trip to Banff-Lake Louise in early April, which unfortunately was cancelled.

This will be the last Prime Time Ski Club column until members start skiing again in December. However, the end of ski season doesn’t mean the end of the club’s social offerings. Hopefully we’ll be able to hold our annual long weekend in Bar Harbor in June. Members also meet informally throughout the summer for kayaking, biking and socializing. The club will kick off the 2020-21 season with an annual meeting weekend in September that includes biking, hiking, kayaking, golf, and plenty of food and drink. Check out our website at www.primetimeskiclub.com and, if you are 50 or older, consider joining in the fun.

