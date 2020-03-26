DEAR SUN SPOTS: I subscribe to the Sun Journal daily paper and am wondering how I can read the Sun Spots column on Monday when it’s online only. What category is it in?

— Peggy, no town

ANSWER: First of all, thank you for reading Sun Spots! On the bold black banner, click on “Lifestyles.” Sun Spots is the second tab.

This is a good time to tell everyone I’m here for you and love how curious you all are. Now more than ever, writing Sun Spots is giving me a reason to rise up and carry on.

Remember, Sun Spots is for questions, for sharing, and for needs. If you want to sell something, please contact classifieds. If you need an item (furniture, for example), you do need to offer to pay for it or barter.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is it possible to know where I can find Moxie in 20-ounce bottles? Maybe they aren’t available anymore. I have tried different stores, but have not seen them.

— Roger, no town

ANSWER: OK, readers, help Roger out. He needs his Moxie in the big bottles. The places I checked, including Hannaford and Walmart, are out of stock. It’s possible that the beverage is no longer bottled in that size so let me know if you have spied it on the shelves. We need Moxie to keep up our spirits and our strength!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m in need of help with marzipan. I have never eaten it and have only made it a time or two years and years ago. I’m a self-taught chocolatier, thus when I set out to make the marzipan per a request, I was at a loss even though I followed what seemed to be a good online recipe.

Is there anyone out there familiar with the texture of finished marzipan? Is it supposed to be creamy, or is it gritty? I used finely ground almond meal and sifted my dry ingredients. I then rolled it into a log and let it set. It has now set for four days and still has a gritty texture.

I would appreciate any help from someone who has eaten and/or made marzipan in the past. I’m also willing to offer samples for tasting if you’re willing to make an appointment.

— Stephanie, Maine Gourmet Chocolates, Auburn

ANSWER: I’ve never made marzipan either, but I’m offering these tips that I read when researching the process: The almond meal/flour needs to be “super-fine.” Bob’s Red Mill sells it. Put the flour and confectioners’ sugar together in a food processor and pulse it before adding the other ingredients. This should rid the marzipan of that gritty texture and make it smoother.

Readers, if you have tips for Stephanie about making marzipan, she can be reached at Maine Gourmet Chocolate at 783-8472 or [email protected]

And while I’m thinking of it, Easter is coming up on April 12 and you can still fill your Easter baskets for loved ones by supporting this local business. Stephanie will provide curbside pickup. You can order sweet treats by calling, emailing, or messaging on Facebook (Maine Gourmet Chocolates) or going through Etsy (etsy.com-MaineUniqueSweets).

We all need a solid chocolate bunny in our lives right now, maybe two!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: