JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors voted unanimously Thursday to postpone scheduled budget meetings until after the COVID-19 state of emergency has been lifted.

The district budget meeting was scheduled for Thursday, April 9, and referendum vote was to occur Tuesday, April 28, in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

Area school districts announced March 15 that schools would be closed through March 30 to prevent the spread of the viral pandemic. On March 20 school closures were extended to at least April 27.

Superintendent Scott Albert said there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the district, although Franklin County had its first case Thursday.

Directors met in two rooms at Spruce Mountain Middle School in accordance of Gov. Janet Mills’ mandate of no public meetings with more than 10 people. The meeting was livestreamed.

Albert said he should know in a week or two if the school closure will be extended further.

“Essential employees, including food service, bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, central office and administrative staff, are continuing to work in school buildings, all others by choice,” he said. “That doesn’t mean work can’t be done from home. There are no groups more than 10 and we’re keeping social distancing.”

Albert said expectations have been emailed to staff. Food service will continue as long as possible.

“The goal is to serve meals Tuesday through Friday of April vacation,” he said. “Soon we may not get deliveries. If we don’t, we can’t serve food.

“We’ll go as long as we can,” he said.

Albert said Spruce Mountain High School Principal TJ Plourde would meet with others regarding prom and graduation, which may be in July.

“We want to have as much normalcy as possible,” he said. “Whether that happens in the regular school year or not, we don’t know yet. We’re open to doing things to hold the celebrations they’ve earned.”

In other business, the board approved the 2020-21 school calendar. Classes will begin Aug. 31; last student day, if no snowdays are needed, June 9; and graduation June 13. Seven additional snow makeup days through June 18 are included.

Albert said one change will be two workshop days, March 18 and 19. The workshop day at the end of the year was eliminated.

« Previous

filed under: