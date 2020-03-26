AUGUSTA — The Maine Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), a program that provides no-cost business advising and training to Maine’s entrepreneurs, have created on-demand, free videos to help business owners apply for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

The videos provide answers to frequently asked questions and walk business owners through each step of the application process.There are two separate videos – one for sole proprietors and a second for limited liability companies, corporations, and all other legal formations.

Videos can be accessed 24/7 at: www.mainesbdc.org/SBA-Disaster-Loans

“SBDC business advisors have turned their full attention to helping businesses through this uncertain time,” said State Director Mark Delisle. “In the last week, our business advisers have helped over 75 businesses prepare and respond to the impact of the coronavirus on their business. Most are applying for critical funds through the SBA to keep their businesses afloat.”

Maine SBDC leaders remind business owners that no-cost confidential business advising is available. Business advisers across Maine are available via phone, email and videoconferencing. Business advisers can help business owners understand the resources available to their businesses.

The Maine SBDC is a program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and the University of Southern Maine and accredited by America’s SBDC. For more information or to request a business advising appointment, visit the website: www.mainesbdc.org or call 207-780-4420.

