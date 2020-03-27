Athlete of the Year: Nigel Katende, Lewiston, Sophomore — Jumps
Jacob Jackson, Edward Little, Junior — Jumps
Hunter Burkhardt, Lisbon, Sophomore — Half-mile
Jake MaCallum, Gray-NG, Senior — Hurdles
Ben Strong, Edward Little, Senior — Hurdles
Trevor Gaudin, Leavitt, Senior — Hurdles
James Cognata, Winthrop, Freshman — Half-mile, mile
William Levasseur, St. Dom’s, Junior — 2 mile
Kaleb Frey, Gray-NG, Senior — Shot put
Abdirazak Abukar, Lewiston, Sophomore — Sprints
Blaine Clark, Leavitt, Junior — Hurdles, pole vault
Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto, Lewiston, Sophomore — Hurdles
Finn Thistle, Edward Little, Junior — Pole vault
Nolan Garey, Poland, Freshman — Hurdles, pole vault
Mark Herman, Leavitt, Senior — Sprints
Johnathan Schomaker, Leavitt, Sophomore — Wheelchair 400, mile, shot put

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, Poland Knights, st. dom saints, Winthrop Ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles