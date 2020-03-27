Athlete of the Year: Nigel Katende, Lewiston, Sophomore — Jumps
Jacob Jackson, Edward Little, Junior — Jumps
Hunter Burkhardt, Lisbon, Sophomore — Half-mile
Jake MaCallum, Gray-NG, Senior — Hurdles
Ben Strong, Edward Little, Senior — Hurdles
Trevor Gaudin, Leavitt, Senior — Hurdles
James Cognata, Winthrop, Freshman — Half-mile, mile
William Levasseur, St. Dom’s, Junior — 2 mile
Kaleb Frey, Gray-NG, Senior — Shot put
Abdirazak Abukar, Lewiston, Sophomore — Sprints
Blaine Clark, Leavitt, Junior — Hurdles, pole vault
Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto, Lewiston, Sophomore — Hurdles
Finn Thistle, Edward Little, Junior — Pole vault
Nolan Garey, Poland, Freshman — Hurdles, pole vault
Mark Herman, Leavitt, Senior — Sprints
Johnathan Schomaker, Leavitt, Sophomore — Wheelchair 400, mile, shot put
