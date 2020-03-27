BOSTON, Massachusetts — Sabrina Caramando, a New Gloucester resident, was named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College has released the dean’s list for the first semester of the school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

Local students named were Caroline Condon, nursing, 2023, Brownfield; Amelie Crowe, English, 2022, Farmington; and Matthew Boulet, communication, 2021, Joshua Fortin, business, 2022, and Gabriel Jacques, marketing, 2020, Lewiston.

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — The following local residents have been named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list: Adryana Hutchinson of Auburn and Chase L. Collier of Lisbon.

This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).

The following have been named to second honors: Gloria E. Agossou of Auburn and Lawson H. Dunford of Gray.

This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).

DARTMOUTH, Massachusetts — Area students have been named to the UMass Dartmouth fall 2019 dean’s and chancellor’s lists.

Students named to the chancellor’s list in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a possible 4.0 include Taylor Martin of Lisbon, Alison Wood of Raymond and Miranda Potvin of Windham.

Students named to the dean’s list in recognition of earning a semester grade point average 3.2 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for fall 2019: Lauren Talbot of Windham.

