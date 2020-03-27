Literacy Volunteers extends poetry contest deadline

FARMINGTON — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties has extended the deadline for the annual Franklin County Poetry Contest, a free, all-ages contest, to May 15. All winners will be announced on June 8. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected in each of six categories; Ages 0-7, 8-12, 13-17, 18-25, 26 and older, and Literacy Volunteers students. First-place winners will receive cash prizes of $25; second-place, two movie tickets; and third. five Literacy Bucks.

To enter, submit no more than one poem to [email protected], or mail to the Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy St., Farmington, ME. 04938 by May 15, with a cover letter listing the poet’s name, category, contact information, and the title of the poem submitted so that poems can be read anonymously.

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties will process all poems and send them, anonymized and with any identifying information removed, to an out-of-county judge, poet Laine Kuehn, who will select the winners in each category. Finalists will be notified by June 8; other confirmation of receipt should not be expected.

For more information about the contest guidelines, visit westernmaineliteracy.org or call 207-778-4312.

