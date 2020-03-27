Daughters of Isabella April meeting canceled
RUMFORD — The St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, meeting for April has been canclled. Congratulations to Hazel Buccina for 56 years as a member with Daughters of Isabella.
