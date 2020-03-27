Farmers invited to online meetings to share information during pandemic

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering Maine farmers a chance to connect online from 10-11 a.m. weekdays to ask questions, get answers and share information.

“Daily Maine Farmer” sessions began March 23 as a way for farmers and farm service providers to share what is happening on their farms and to engage with experts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to farmers, representatives from the Maine USDA Farm Service Agency and Maine Department of Labor have taken part to discuss programs available for farmers and to answer farmers’ questions. So too have staff members from the office of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

Instructions for joining the sessions, a list of scheduled guests, and notes from previous Zoom sessions are online. For more information and to receive reminders about the program, email Donna Coffin at [email protected] Sessions are scheduled until April 6, with further sessions considered.

Rumford Historical Society cancels events

RUMFORD — The Rumford Historical Society’s archives is closed until town offices open to the public.

Due to the coronavirus “stay home” recommendations, the society is canceling its April 15 luncheon at Dick’s Restaurant in Mexico. There will be no meeting of members until the May 20 annual meeting, which is planned as a potluck supper at 5 p.m. at the Rumford Center Church on Route 2.

The plant sale is scheduled for late May, and the indoor yard sale on the first Saturday in June is still being planned. However, the final decision will depend on the status of the Maine CDC’s recommendations at that time.

Mount Washington to offer free distance learning programs NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing schools nationwide to go to virtual classrooms, the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory will offer free distance learning programs three times a week to support educators in their efforts to provide remote learning opportunities. Students and weather enthusiasts can connect live to the highest peak in the northeastern U.S., Mount Washington, as weather observers and education specialists at the observatory present Facebook Live (facebook/MWObs) sessions called “Home of the World’s Worst Weather Live.” Programs will be offered at 11:15 a.m. EST Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The programs are targeted for grades three to eight and expand on the observatory’s distance learning program that connects students across the country to the excitement and science taking place in the “Home of the World’s Worst Weather.” Program content will vary, with Mondays focused on a special topic starting with “How to Take a Weather Observation,” exploring the basic components of weather. Themes will cover other topics, from summit research, climate education, the 231 MPH record wind to what it’s like to live and work as a scientist in such a remarkable place. There will also be an opportunity for viewers and educators to suggest topics for discussion. On Tuesday and Thursday, summit scientists will take 15 minutes to share the latest weather conditions and forecasts from high above treeline, followed by a Q&A session in real time. Live programs will be uploaded to the observatory’s website at mountwashington.org/classroom for use outside the regularly scheduled time. Additionally, the site will provide resources and activities related to the science of weather. For more information about the program, visit mountwashington.org or follow on social media at Facebook/MWObs. Mount Washington Observatory is a private, nonprofit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create the Earth’s weather and climate. Since 1932, the observatory has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using the site for scientific research and educational outreach. For more information, call 800-706-0432 or visit MountWashington.org. Parishes offering special programming, events PORTLAND — A list of parishes offering special programming/events during the COVID-19 crisis, including their communication platforms, online Mass times, online giving sites and additional offerings has been announced. The list is posted at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/communication-platforms-and-online-resources-maine-parishes. It will be updated as parish plans, events, faith opportunities and further information are made available. Local parishes include: Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls/Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Sabattus/Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston Website: www.princeofpeace.me

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME

Online Masses: Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston will livestream all of its Masses online on the parish website and on the parish Facebook page

Online Giving: https://princeofpeacelewiston.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: The Rev. Seamus Griesbach will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format. He will hear confessions from the window of the rectory, located next to the Our Lady of the Rosary Parish sign on 131 High St., Sabattus, from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 3-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Confessors need only drive up the driveway, keep their window down, and view informational signs while they wait. Griesbach also has a personal resource page at sites.google.com/view/frseamus and is celebrating Masses on his Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Fr.Griesbach/) and his YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9UgarC2xgypizJwqzUhJA). Prince of Peace Parish priests will be available on Facebook Live nightly from 8-8:30 p.m. Holy Savior Parish, Rumford Website: https://www.parishoftheholysavior.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/parishoftheholysavior/

Online Masses: The Rev. Nathan March will celebrate Mass and provide video messages on the parish website and parish Facebook page.

Online Giving: https://parishoftheholysavior.weshareonline.org/ The Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills, Norway/Bridgton Website: www.cluster30.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/The-Parishes-of-the-Western-Maine-Lakes-and-Foothills-1549148545380096

Online Masses: The Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills will livestream masses on its Facebook page and website at 4 p.m. Saturday from St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway and at 9 a.m. Sunday from St. Joseph Church in Bridgton.

Online Giving: https://cluster30stteresa.weshareonline.org/

City of Lewiston closing Franklin Pasture Complex Tennis Courts and putting COVID-19 Public Health Emergency signs posted around city parks

LEWISTON — The city of Lewiston has shut down the Franklin Pasture Complex Tennis Courts. There will be instructions for use of Lewiston municipal parks and open space during COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Signs will be posted at the tennis courts and other recreation parks around the city.

Examples of allowable activities at parks are: Communicate from a distance, walk, jog, or bike, enjoy sitting or reading on a park bench.

The sign also includes COVID-19 public emergency safety measures: Go home if experiencing symptoms of illness. Wash hands before and after use of space. No use of balls. No close contact with anyone and do not gather in groups. Stay 6 feet away from other people and step aside to let an approaching person pass. Don’t leave trash.

