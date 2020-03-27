LEWISTON — The Maine Community Foundation has awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to assist COVID-19 response efforts across the state.
The foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund supports community-based organizations working with the viral outbreak and its consequences. Maine nonprofit organizations that received grants include area agencies on aging, community action programs, homeless shelters and other community-based organizations that are providing food to those in need.
Area organizations that received grants were:
Community action programs
• Community Concepts, Lewiston: $20,000;
• Kennebec Valley Community Action Programs, Augusta: $20,000;
• Midcoast Maine Community Action, Bath: $20,000;
• Western Maine Community Action, East Wilton: $15,000.
Area agencies on aging
• SeniorsPlus, Lewiston: $15,000;
• Spectrum Generations, Augusta: $15,000.
Food pantries and homeless shelters
• Bread of Life Ministries, Augusta: $6,000;
• Good Shepherd Food Bank, Auburn: $75,000;
• Hope Haven Gospel Mission, Lewiston: $6,400;
• Rumford Group Homes, Rumford: $6,000;
• Tedford Housing, Brunswick: $3,200;
• Western Maine Homeless Outreach, Farmington: $3,000.
Community organizations supporting immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers
• Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services, Lewiston: $1,500;
• Somali Bantu Community Association, Lewiston: $2,500.
Funding for the COVID-19 grants came from an unrestricted fund at the Maine Community Foundation, a MaineCF fund dedicated to food security, and additional contributions from donor-advised funds. The grants were awarded proactively and not through an application process.
Donations to the foundation’s COVID-19 Fund may be made online at www.maincf.org.
