AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced spring wild turkey hunting season will begin as originally scheduled on May 4 with spring wild turkey hunting youth day will still be on May 2.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife current spring turkey hunting season is carefully timed to begin during the peak nesting period, which helps ensure successful breeding and reduces nest disturbance. The current season timing also ensures a quality experience.

Although the turkey season does not open for a few more weeks, it is never too early for prospective hunters to begin scouting for birds, securing landowner permission (at this time the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife encourage you to contact landowners via a phone call and avoid meeting them at their house), and practicing with their calls and other equipment. For many hunters, much of the enjoyment from hunting lies in effective preparation, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife encourage turkey hunters to take advantage of the longer days and warming temperatures to get outside and enjoy all the Maine outdoors has to offer.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is aware of misinformation circulating the internet. For current and accurate updates, please visit mefishwildlife.com/covid19 or subscribe for email updates.

« Previous