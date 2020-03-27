WILTON — The Bowling Alley is closed until such a time as it may open safely. Here are the last scores and results until then.
Tuesday Night Mixed League March 17
Mens High Game scratch: Chuck Hilaman 223; Wayne Doyen 190; Mike Crandall 181
Mens High Series scratch: Chuck Hilaman 597; Wayne Doyen 521; Stephen Adams & Mike Crandall 480
Mens High Game handicap: Chuck Hilaman 251; Skip Johnson 229; Wayne Doyen 220
Mens High Series handicap: Chuck Hilaman 681; Skip Johnson 629; Wayne Doyen 611;
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 191; Cathy Walton 190; 190; Judy Cubby 138
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 528; Cathy Walton 481; Judy Cubby 338
Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 247; Judy Cubby 228 Peggy Needham 220
Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 652; Peggy Needham 615; Judy Cubby 600
