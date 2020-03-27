WILTON — The Bowling Alley is closed until such a time as it may open safely. Here are the last scores and results until then.

Tuesday Night Mixed League March 17

Mens High Game scratch: Chuck Hilaman 223; Wayne Doyen 190; Mike Crandall 181

Mens High Series scratch: Chuck Hilaman 597; Wayne Doyen 521; Stephen Adams & Mike Crandall 480

Mens High Game handicap: Chuck Hilaman 251; Skip Johnson 229; Wayne Doyen 220

Mens High Series handicap: Chuck Hilaman 681; Skip Johnson 629; Wayne Doyen 611;

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 191; Cathy Walton 190; 190; Judy Cubby 138

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 528; Cathy Walton 481; Judy Cubby 338

Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 247; Judy Cubby 228 Peggy Needham 220

Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 652; Peggy Needham 615; Judy Cubby 600

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles