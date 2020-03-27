GREENE – Marilyn Jean Bates, 80, lifelong resident of Greene, passed away peacefully at home March 25, 2020.Marilyn was born June 6, 1939 to Doris and Richard Hodgkins.She attended grammar school in Greene and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1957. She married Carl Bates, June 18, 1960. Marilyn took great pride in her two daughters, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at the Valley Cemetery followed by a gathering at the Bates home in Greene on a date to be announced.Please visit Marilyn’s guestbook page at www.FuneralAlternatives.net for her full biography or to leave condolences.

