AUBURN – Marion Aylane (Smith) Roy passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Auburn with family by her side. Marion was born on Sept. 19, 1935 in Bath, the daughter and only child of May E. and Howell B. Smith.She graduated a shipbuilder from Bath’s Morse High School focusing on dramatic arts and then completed her nursing studies at Central Maine General School of Nursing, eventually becoming the longtime head nurse / RN for the pediatric unit at Central Maine Medical Center for many years. She was very compassionate in her patients’ care, a beloved hospital administrator willing to put a few challenging doctors in their place when needed and championing the well-being and development of the nursing staff under her supervision. She followed her nursing career becoming administrator of Brunswick Manor Nursing Home before her retirement.She leaves behind her husband, Paul Roy of Rumford; two sons, Michael Bosse of Atlantic Beach, N.C. (a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps as all of her friends know…) and Jeremy Roy of Wellesley, Mass., both of whom she was very proud, as well as daughters-in-law, Rebecca Bosse and Meredith Roy. She also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Alyssa Bosse of Ellsworth, Megan Bosse of Lynchburg, Va., Caroline Roy, Connor Roy and Cameron Roy of Wellesley, Mass. (all of whom made dozens of homemade cookies over the years with their Mimi).Marion enjoyed many hobbies including fine cooking (everything was better with more butter in it…), gardening and beaching it, with Maine’s Popham Beach being her favorite spot, her local go-to dog-friendly beach. She enjoyed antiquing (collecting handmade baskets) and kept an immaculate home, reeking in potpourri, full of treasured keepsakes with her husband once complaining of living on the cover of “Country Living Magazine”.She was a proud, strong woman who dealt with her increasing blindness and dementia bravely, as well as she could. The love and care she gave everyone else in her life came back to her tenfold in her later years, becoming a beloved member of the greater Clover Manor Community. The family will be having a private service to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a financial contribution in her memory toClover Manor Residents’ Activities Fundc/o Clover Manor440 Minot Ave.Auburn, ME 04210

