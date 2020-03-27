AUBURN – William A. Meader III, 70, of Lewiston, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 23, 1950, a son of the late William A. Meader Jr. and Vivian (Brazas) Meader. He grew up in the Madison area and attended school there. He was a graduate of Madison High School, class of 1968. On Jan. 3, 1970 he married Barbara Peterson in Madison and the two started a family together. During that time he worked as a sales person for the Coca Cola Company and also served in the Maine Army National Guard. He was very proud of the service he provided to his country. Bill will always be remembered for his love of playing golf. He will deeply missed by many.He is survived by his former spouse, Barbara, of Lewiston; his son, William A. Meader IV and his wife Radka of York. He also leaves behind his beloved, beautiful grandsons, Andrew, David and Jacob.He was predeceased by his son, Matthew in 2016; his sister, Cheryl Meader and his brother, Ted Meader. Condolences may be shared with Bill’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com A graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

« Previous