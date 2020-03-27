WILTON — Applications for the 2020 Wilton Scholarship Foundation and Hazel Chaney scholarships are now available online at the School Counseling Office link on the Mt. Blue High School website. Copies are also available at the Wilton Town Office or call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894. All current and former graduates from Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden, and Weld are eligible. Deadline to mail return applications is May 14. Use home time to do them now. Stay safe!

