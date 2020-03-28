Another water and sewer rate increase. Another increase in the mil rate. Another $1.2 million in new vehicles. What is wrong with Lewiston’s officials? They want a 15 percent increase in the rate for water and a 10 percent sewer increase.

The municipal garage got $1.3 million last year, $1.4 million the year before, and wants another $1.2 million this year. Everything is new down there at Lewiston Public Works.

Officials give the excuse that Lewiston residents have among the lowest water rates in the state. I would be happy to pay that increase if were only a 15-20 mil rate, like most of the big towns in Maine.

Talk about kicking a man when he’s down.

Why don’t they start working for the taxpayer?

I forgot about the new fire stations. More millions.

Give us a damn break.

Bob Pelletier, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »