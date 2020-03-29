Cody Bragdon, 20, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Nathan P. Farnsworth, 32, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicole C. St.Laurent, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $23.27.

John N. Jordan, 63, Lewiston, failure to stop and provide information on Sept. 9, 2018, filed.

Breanna J. Lemieux, 28, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 23, 2018, dismissed.

Christopher J. McFarland, 35, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2018, charges dismissed.

John L. Oberton, 27, Wilton, unlawful possession of heroin, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth and violating condition of release on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, second charge sentenced to 10 days, third charge sentenced to 10 days.

Maurice E. Gazaille Jr., 42, Poland, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation with priors, violating condition of release and criminal forfeiture of property on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 380 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge forfeited.

Fally Kasongo, 36, Portland, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 2, 2018, fined $100.

Alyssa Bennett, 24, Arlington, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Aug. 31, 2018, first charge sentenced to 30 days, restitution $629, second charge sentenced to 30 days.

Alyssa Bennett, 24, Arlington, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Aug. 25, 2018, first charge sentenced to 30 days, restitution $319.98, second charge sentenced to 30 days.

Daniel Delisle, 44, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Benjamin J. Bailey, 41, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Robert J. Stanton, 67, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 1, 2018, sentenced to 126 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Monica Morgan, 39, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Muriah A. St. Amant, 37, Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 15, 2018, filed.

Victor A. Kohutka, 56, Lewiston, unlawful possession of heroin and trafficking in prison contraband on Oct. 29, 2018, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Wilbert Smith, 47, Lewiston, two counts domestic violence assault, priors, on Oct. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Lucas R. Hopkins Goodwin, 25, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 19, 2018, filed, fined $300.

Tracye M. Greene, 45, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 20, 2018, dismissed.

Zalmer J. Nichols, 46, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Oct. 24, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 150 days, probation partially revoked.

Kenneth E. Pulsifer, 28, Lewiston, organized retail theft and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 1, 2018, first charge sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,266.45, second charge sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,266.45.

Richard F. C. Bard, 24, Lisbon Falls, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary on Sept. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $577, third charge dismissed.

Stephon Adams, 25, Greensboro, N.C., illegal possession of firearm, reckless conduct, violating condition of release and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Nov. 7, 2018, first charge sentenced to five years, second charge sentenced to five years, third charge sentenced to six months, fourth charge fined $400, sentenced to five years, fifth charge fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to five years.

Kane Kuchinski, 29, Richmond, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Allison Emery, 20, Mechanic Falls, passing stopped school bus on Sept. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Sharon Birkbeck, 46, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on June 7, 2018, filed.

Stefan Barone, 35, Lisbon, operating under the influence, prior, and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended, second charge dismissed.

Austin Morin, 24, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on Nov. 3, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 178 days, probation revoked.

Jessica S. Child, 34, Poland, operating under the influence on Nov. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined ,$500, license suspended 150 days.

Stephen Merrill, 56, Brunswick, unlawful sexual contact on Feb. 1, 2018 and visual sexual aggression against a child on Feb. 2, 2018, first charge sentenced to eight years with all but 24 months suspended, probation 12 years, second charge dismissed.

Timothy J. Morrison, 20, North Billerica, Mass., dissemination of sexually explicit material on Feb. 13, 2018, dismissed.

Diane L. Perry, 62, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 5, 2018, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Justin L. Butterfield, 31, Poland, domestic violence assault on Nov. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Shane R. Clarke, 31, Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and terrorizing on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Kerry S. Mangan, 39, Lewiston, operating under the influence, prior, refusing to sign uniform summons complaint, assault and failure to stop for an officer on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended, second charge acquitted, third charge acquitted, fourth charge acquitted.

Jennifer Abel, 27, Greene, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 16, 23 and 30, 2018, and Nov. 6 and 7, 2018, first charge sentenced to three years with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,462.15, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge sentenced to three years with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,462.15, fifth charge dismissed.

Adan Abukar Hassan, 25, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Shawn Lemieux, 33, Lewiston, operating under the influence, prior, on Nov. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years.

Joseph Allen, 30, Winthrop, burglary of a motor vehicle on Sept. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Seth J. Bowie, 28, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Nov. 16, 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

Hollie Skolfield, 33, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Cody Thorpe, 24, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to five days.

Colby M. Campagna, 35, Wells, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Sept. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Ashley J. Grandmaison, 35, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Kevin Vanwey, 21, Bangor, aggravated criminal mischief on Sept. 26, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years and six months with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $10,000.

Norman B. Thompson, 47, Mexico, eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, driving to endanger, failure to stop for officer and criminal mischief on Nov. 22, 2018, first charge sentenced to two years, second charge sentenced to two years, third charge fined $575, sentenced to three months, license suspended 30 days, fourth charge sentenced to six months, license suspended 30 days, fifth charge sentenced to three months.

Brian J. Coolidge, 52, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Brian McCann, 36, Lisbon Falls, obstruction of government administration on Nov. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Christopher A. Withall, 20, Auburn, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Nov. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 27 months, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Adrian N. Maurais, 34, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $27.68.

Fuad M. Abdi, 21, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Dec. 2, 2018, dismissed.

Troy Whitney, 36, Auburn, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Nov. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Oscar Perkins, 58, Lewiston, unlawful sexual touching on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days.

Javorise Neal, 19, Lewiston, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property and burglary of a motor vehicle on Dec. 4, 2018, first charge sentenced to 30 days, second charge sentenced to 30 days, third charge sentenced to 30 days, fourth charge sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $2,003.31.

Zechariah Francoeur, 29, Turner, eluding an officer, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, failure to stop, remain, provide information and violating condition of release on Nov. 30, 2018, first charge sentenced to 15 months with all but 90 days suspended, probation one years, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Joshua J. Smith, 41, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 20, 2018, dismissed.

Robin Sabatino, 55, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence on Dec. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Samantha Zeininger, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Oct. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 33 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $600, second charge dismissed.

James T. Birkbeck III, 45, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Dec. 8, 2018, sentenced to three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $260.

Krysta E. Clark, 31, Poland, operating under the influence, prior, on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 364 days with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Anthony J. Tantillo, 31, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Christopher A. Withall, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Nov. 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 12 months.

Alexander Harris, 23, Auburn, violation of privacy on April 29, 2017, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Deanna Sheperson, 29, Brunswick, domestic violence assault on Dec. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Robin L. Dearborn, 55, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 8, 2018, dismissed.

Julie McEvilly-Harlow, 23, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $83.97, 10 hours community service.

Michael E. Marston, 64, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Tammy E. Morris, 40, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, restitution $106.49.

Rebecca Howard, 39, Durham, driving to endanger, failure to notify or motor vehicle accident, failure to stop, remain, provide information and failure to make oral or written accident report on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $575, sentenced to four days, license suspended 30 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty sentenced to four days, fourth charge dismissed.

Keith D. Moxcey, 24, Sumner, unlawful use of permit on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Christian R. Brown, 28, Auburn, assault on Dec. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Catherine K. Sprague, 36, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Felicia Cadman, 26, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $50, 10 hours community service.

Gregory A. Roy, 55, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Dec. 15, 2018, dismissed.

Javorise Neal, 19, Lewiston, burglary of motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Dec. 11, 2018, first charge sentenced to 30 days, second charge sentenced to 30 days, third charge sentenced to 30 days.

Daniel Bisbee, 46, Poland, burglary, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass on Nov. 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days.

Nathan K. Pike, 41, Portland, operating under the influence, prior, on Aug. 13, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 26 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jacob M. Dill, 28, Leeds, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 10, 2018, filed.

Jarrod J. Sawyer, 47, Buckfield, failure to register vehicle, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Nov. 19, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, third charge found guilty, fined $250.

Christopher Hogan, 24, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 12 hours, restitution $3.47.

Adam Pare, 20, Litchfield, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Dec. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to eight months with all but seven days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, license suspended 150 days, second charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Leslie Scott, 46, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 27, 2018, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but nine months suspended probation three years.

Jeffrey Gagne, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on Dec. 27, 2018, sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked.

Lisa A. Vivenzio, 48, Mount Vernon, two counts operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions on Dec. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed.

Kristina Benson, 36, Mechanic Falls, violating condition of release on Dec. 25, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joshua Blackerby, 34, Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Dec. 31, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 353 days suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 353 days.

Frederick E. Williams, 42, Lisbon, failure to report on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Adam M. Marchand, 30, Lewiston, aggravated assault on Dec. 29, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 14 months, probation revoked.

Angella L. Hanscom, 44, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 26, 2018, sentenced to 270 days with all but two days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, 50 hours community service.

Anthony S. Jordan, 32, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Logan N. Pulk, 28, Greene, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus miles per hour over speed limit and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Dec. 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $350, second charge dismissed.

Antonio T. Henry, 32, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Jan. 1, 2019, dismissed.

Jacob Shuman, 41, Lewiston, assault on an officer, terrorizing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Jan. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 11 months suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 11 months suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Bruce D. Ruzzoli, 55, Augusta, engaging a prostitute, no priors, on Jan. 3, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Jason Curran, 36, Sabattus, violating condition of release, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Jan. 6, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $575, sentenced to 37 days, license suspended 30 days.

Anthony P. Morrell, 55, Auburn, engaging a prostitute, no priors, on Jan. 3, 2019, fined $300.

Deondre J. Johnson, 27, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Jan. 4, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Chad H. Fogg, 38, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Nov. 6, 2018, sentenced to 11 months, restitution $1,200.

Nicole Simond, 36, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 80 days.

Christopher Claude, 39, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Janet H. Harris, 40, Lewiston, attaching false plates on Dec. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brandon D. Rioux, 30, Durham, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession Sept. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four days.

Troy D. Whitney, 36, Sabattus, failure to make oral or written accident report on Dec. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jeffrey Littlefield, 38, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Jan. 5, 2019, found guilty, restitution $280.73, unconditional discharge.

Jasmine R. Brewer, 25, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release on Jan. 5, 2019, dismissed.

Kasandra Wagg, 25, Durham, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Katy Cyr, 42, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Dec. 16, 2018, filed.

Jay Rodrigue, 61, Lewiston, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Dec. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three months suspended, probation two years, restitution $18,915, second charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three months suspended, probation two years, restitution $18,915, third charge found guilty, sentenced to three months.

Jonathan D. Gordon, 19, Turner, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mils per hour over speed limit on Jan. 4, 2019, dismissed.

Kimberly A. Drouin, 37, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Gennaro R. Mazzela, 74, Industry, operating under the influence on Jan. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dale P. Dill, 67, Turner, operating vehicle without license and possessing suspended driver license on Jan. 10, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to seven days.

Judith V. Abdalla, 27, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 18, 2018, filed.

Stephen G. Green, 56, South Portland, operating under the influence on Nov. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Angela Smith, 43, Lewiston, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Dec. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Joseph C. Ruest, 35, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Jan. 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge found guilty sentenced to two days.

Gale Smith, 48, Norway, assault and disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Jan. 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Noel Mena, 33, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Jan. 13, 2019, dismissed.

Troy D. Whitney, 36, Sabattus, criminal mischief on Jan. 13, 2019, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 16, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 63 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Sandra L. Morin, 57, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and forgery on Nov. 15, 2015, first charge sentenced to three years with all but five months suspended, probation two years, restitution $50,000, 100 hours of community service, second charge dismissed.

John Perkins, 32, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one year.

Karen L. Bissonette, 26, Bridgton, two counts operating under the influence on Jan. 15, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Barry N. Zollarcoffer, 45, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, and endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but four months suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but four months suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to four months.

Michelle Choate, 24, Presque Isle, violating condition of release on Jan. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Jamil Dabson, 34, Far Rockaway, N.Y., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on Jan. 19, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 187 days.

Mowlid H. Gure, 32, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and violating condition of release on Jan. 20, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Marc A. Hand, 44, Jay, hunting or possessing antlerless deer and hunting antlerless deer without permit on Nov. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $102, sentenced to 24 hours.

Stephen Daigle, 66, Lewiston, reckless conduct and wasting a wild bird or wild animal on Nov. 22, 2018, charges dismissed.

Matthew Gammon, 29, Greene, assault on Oct. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 24 hours.

Catherine K. Sprague, 36, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Sarah M. Bernstein, 28, operating under the influence and two counts of violating condition of release on Jan. 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours, third charge dismissed.

Donald A. White, 40, Leeds, domestic violence assault on Jan. 17, 2019, dismissed.

Olivia Chandler, 18, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dylan J. Beaulieu, 27, Livermore Falls, failure to stop for officer on Jan. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $50, 15 hours community service.

David F. Brown, 61, Pownal, two counts operating under the influence on Jan. 19, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Michael McNamara, 27, Poland, terrorizing and criminal threatening on Jan. 20, 2019, charges dismissed.

Andre M. Ouellette, 27, Lisbon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Cody J. Huston, 28, Livermore, three counts domestic violence assault, aggravated assault and assault on Jan. 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 months, fifth charge dismissed.

Justin Marin, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 23, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Robert S. Widell, 67, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Jan. 24, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 30 days.

Christine A. McLellan, 34, Brunswick, violating condition of release on Jan. 24, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to eight hours.

Debbie Raymond, 51, Lewiston, operating under the influence, injury or death, priors, and operating vehicle without license on Jan. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $2,100, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended 10 days, registration suspended, second charge dismissed.

Patric M. Burlock, 29, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 14, 2019, dismissed.

Stephen Darling, 41, Litchfield, operating under the influence, prior, and attaching false plates on Jan. 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to nine months with all but 13 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, second charge dismissed.

Bengi Saban, 26, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked prior, on Dec. 17, 2018, fined $1,000.

Stephen J. Sands, 48, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 3 and 4, 2018, first charge found guilty fined $150, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Kym Torres, 21, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Shane R. Clarke, 31, Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five days, restitution $79.

Adam R. Paradis, 50, Gray, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 24, 2018, dismissed.

Loy A. Holley Jr., 33, Lewiston, assault on Jan. 31, 2019, filed.

James K. Berube, 24, Auburn, assault on an officer, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and assault on Feb. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days, license suspended 150 days, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 14 days suspended, probation one year.

Kulcharan Singh, 21, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Feb. 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Jonathan Kolbe, 19, Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Jan. 31, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, second charge dismissed.

Michael G. Murphy, 30, Auburn, attaching false plates on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Corey Goodell, 31, Auburn, theft by deception on June 1, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $3,720.

Nathan T. Lynch, 25, Jay, gross sexual assault and two counts unlawful sexual touching on Oct. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year.

Johnny Garcia, 34, Brockton, Mass., unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Jan. 15, 2019, and Feb. 5, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation three years, second charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation three years.

Cole W. Lamasters, 19, Auburn, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on Feb. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $500 with all but $200 suspended.

Jarred M. Wilson, 22, Auburn, passing a stopped school bus on Jan. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Cody F. Page, 26, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Deven A. Coy, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Dec. 23, 2018, sentenced to two years and six months, restitution $4.89.

Jamil Dabson, 34, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Jan. 5, 2019, dismissed.

Warren Mongo, 46, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, operating vehicle without license, failure to stop for an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Feb. 7, 2019, first charge fined $1,000, sentenced to eight months, second charge fined $200 with all suspended, third charge sentenced to 30 days, fourth charge sentenced to 30 days.

Conor P. O’Neill, 42, Westbrook, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violating condition of release on Feb. 6, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Roger J. Gagnon Jr., 48, Poland, reckless conduct, threatening display of weapon and discharging a firearm or crossbow near dwelling on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 31 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Frederick E. Williams, 42, Lisbon, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and failure to stop for officer on Jan. 1, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, fourth charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to six months.

Crystal D. Colson, 32, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Feb. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge found guilty unconditional discharge.

Gerald L. Wooton, 56, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 6, 2019.

Brandon Norton, 24, West Paris, two counts operating under the influence, priors, reckless conduct, driving to endanger and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Feb. 8, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $1,000, fifth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 364 days with all but 21 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended, restitution $300.

Monica A. Rollins, 38, Wilton, theft by deception on Feb. 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, restitution $208.81.

Adam J. Judkins, 33, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Feb. 12, 2019, sentenced to 270 days, probation revoked.

Sonya D. Chandler, 32, Monmouth, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 4, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $1,800.

Timothy H. McCrater, 50, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, failure to stop, remain, render aid, person injury and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Dec. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $750, sentenced to two days, license suspended 150 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days, third charge dismissed.

Paul J. Jordan, 31, Turner, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 4, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $1,800.

Robert Donovan, 37, Mechanic Falls, operating vehicle without license and possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraud license on Jan. 27, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to seven days.

Richard Bergeron, 52, Casco, operating under the influence, prior, on Nov. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year.

Johnathan R. Lemieux, 29, Sanford, two counts operating under the influence on Jan. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Devin R. Hutchinson, 32, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Nov. 7, 2019, dismissed.

Jay J. Labbe III, 27, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence terrorizing on Feb. 12, 2019, dismissed.

Autumn Dean, 32, Durham, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days, license suspended one year, 60 days, second charge dismissed.

Scott Mailman, 45, Durham, operating while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 18, 2018, filed.

Kenneth James, 34, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Jan. 14, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Brian J. Coolidge, 52, Buckfield, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, and violating condition of release on Feb. 18, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months.

Donald Floyd, 58, Wayne, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 10, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle R. J. Edwards, 26, violating protection from abuse order on Feb. 1, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert True, 49, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Jan. 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to 45 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Reymundo Rodriguez III, 34, Turner, theft by deception on Sept. 23, 2018, found guilty, restitution $910.95.

Denis Beaudry Jr., 29, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release on Jan. 25, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100, third charge found guilty, fined $250.

Alicia Stevens, 26, Lewiston, assault on Jan. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Cody F. Page, 26, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to register vehicle on Jan. 27, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Javon V. Walker, 27, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Feb. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Joseph Kirmes, 59, Stoneham, operating under the influence on Dec. 29, 2018, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Scott A. Marchant, 47, Brunswick, operating under the influence, prior, and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended, second charge dismissed.

Elizabeth White, 61, Naples, operating under the influence on Jan. 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Richard D. Abbey, 45, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Bruce A. Fournier II, 44, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Justin H. Dodge, 32, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year.

Rodney D. Jarvis, 52, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 17, 2019, filed, fined $250.

Thomas L. Verrill, 49, Naples, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 10, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Bryan Lucas, 28, Wales, operating under the influence, prior, on Feb. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Christopher E. Messier, 28, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Feb. 20, 2019, sentenced to nine months, probation revoked.

Walter Coleman, 64, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating vehicle without license on Feb. 17, 2019, charges dismissed.

Romualdas Jurgilas, 38, Needham Heights, Mass., operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Feb. 9, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 30 days.

Justin E. Hinkley, 30, Turner, operating under the influence on Feb. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Shawn M. Dutra, 40, Turner, operating under the influence, prior, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Feb. 17, 2019, first charge fined $700, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years, second charge unconditional discharge.

Alyssa L. Shope, 29, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 18, 2019, dismissed.

Adam Pare, 20, Greene, violating condition of release on Feb. 17, 2019, dismissed.

Troy J. Bryant, 35, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence and criminal trespass on Feb. 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 15 days, license suspended 50 days, second charge dismissed.

Dylan Tessier, 20, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Jan. 11, 2019, sentenced to 180 days with all but 14 days suspended probation two years.

Derek J. Roy, 34, Durham, domestic violence stalking, priors, violation of privacy, unauthorized dissemination of private images, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to four years and six months with all but 11 months suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, fifth charge dismissed.

Anthony J. Tantillo, 34, Greene, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Feb. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 24 hours suspended, probation one year, restitution $120, second charge dismissed.

Michael W. Teague, 48, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop for officer on Feb. 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $350, second charge dismissed.

Aaron Crenshaw, 26, Lewiston, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on Feb. 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $750.

Nicole Lamothe, 37, Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and criminal trespass on Feb. 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Marcia Doucette, 36, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Feb. 21, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Abdulrazak M. Hussein, 33, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Feb. 22, 2019, dismissed.

Dylon Breton, 19, Lisbon Falls, threatening display of a weapon on Feb. 26, 2019, dismissed.

Joshua J. Smith, 41, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $600.

Michael C. Peterson, 37, Litchfield, criminal mischief on Jan. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $750.

Matthew J. Allen, 33, Auburn, criminal mischief on Jan. 30, 2019, found guilty, restitution $1,744, unconditional discharge.

Dailath Leavitt, 27, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Jan. 29, 2019, dismissed.

Jesse M. Harriman, 49, Richmond, driving to endanger, dismissed.

Jessica Godin, 40, Brunswick, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 3, 2019, dismissed.

Christopher L. Petit, 60, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license on Dec. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge found guilty.

Robert F. Hillock, 50, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 18, 2019, filed, fined $100.

Chad C. Clements, 28, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 26, 2019, found guilty, 20 hours community service.

Gary Castonguay, 44, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Roland R. Beaulieu, 57, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 1, 2019, dismissed.

Peter R. Andrews, 58, Topsham, operating after registration suspended on Jan. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Mikayla M. Hentschel, 27, Winthrop, operating after registration suspended on Jan. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Gregory E. Smith, 42, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, assault and domestic violence criminal threatening on Feb. 28, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge PNV.

Sarah Chizmar, 22, Lewiston, obstructing government administration on Feb. 23, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Timothy Brown, 53, Lewiston, two counts violating condition of release on Feb. 27, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Paul W. Williamson, 57, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, on Feb. 24, 2019, found guilty, 10 hours community service.

Dennis Briggs Jr., 43, Richmond, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release on Feb. 28, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced to 364 days, third charge dismissed.

Nicholas Heath, 34, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Feb. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Loretta Roberts, 54, Auburn, violating condition of release on Feb. 27, 2019, dismissed.

Sara-Maria K. Lamiette, 33, Auburn, operating under the influence on Feb. 23 and 24, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joshua Kyle, 32, Lewiston, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Feb. 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 205 days suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed.

Shauna M. Mercier, 33, Bowdoin, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 1, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year.

Antwan R. Gildersleeve, 35, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property and unlawful possession of cocaine base, first charge dismissed, second charge forfeited, third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to six months.

Amanda Adamen, 29, Turner, two counts operating under the influence on Feb. 25, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Pedro Simoes, 21, Stone Mountain, Ga., operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Feb. 24, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Danba Armstrong, 29, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 1, 2019, dismissed.

Samantha Zeininger, 36, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 33 days suspended, probation two years.

Petro Gurskyi, 30, South Plains, N.J., rule violation, operating with false duty status on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jessica Doane, 39, Auburn, assault on Jan. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Milan Zagorcic, 30, Vineyard Haven, Mass., rule violation, operating with false duty status on Dec. 6, 2018, filed.

Ricardo Villamil, 41, Everett, Mass., motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Feb. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Brett D. Savage, 39, Dedham, failure to stop, remain, provide information on Feb. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Clayton R. Card, 41, Monmouth, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Troy D. Whitney, 36, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Feb. 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Walter Pitts, 53, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Logan N. Pulk, 28, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release on Feb. 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $250.

Darby J. Shea, 19, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

« Previous