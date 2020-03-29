If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/.
We had several dozen incorrect entries with people identifying numerous churches from Lewiston to Skowhegan. However, we did receive about 30 correct entries that correctly identified the former Eaton Memorial Methodist Church on the corner of Church and Knapp Streets in Livermore Falls that has been closed for several years. Our winner, Gary Desjardins, of Livermore, is a historian and mentioned that the former, smaller church that was originally on that footprint was moved up the street and turned into the American Legion hall in the late 1800’s when this larger church was built.
Gary Desjardins
132 Waters Hill Road
Livermore, Maine 04253
8975569
—
Russ Dillingham
Chief Photographer
Sun Journal
207-754-6297
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Maine businesses learn to work through pandemic
-
Maine
Pandemic interrupts grieving process for Mainers in mourning
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: March 29
-
Arts & Entertainment
No strangers to their industry changing, musicians quickly take gigs online
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rita Bérubé