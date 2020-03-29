Recently, Nick Bragdon, a fifth-grader at Minot Consolidated School, and his cousin Kasey Smith, an eighth-grader at Auburn Middle School, built birdhouses with the help of their grandfather Wayne Penley of Auburn.

Nate researched birdhouses by reading and watching online articles and videos. He decided on a design and invited Kasey to join him in the fun after learning she was also interested in building her own birdhouse.

With their grandfather’s guidance, the cousins did the majority of the work, making the cuts and adjusting their plans as needed. The project was a great way to learn and practice new skills.

The research has begun for the next project on their list: bat houses!

