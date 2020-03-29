ELLENTON, Fla. – Charles Frederick Geiger, 82, Air Force Veteran, of Ellenton, Fla. passed away March 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 25, 1937 in Rumford, Maine.He spent most of his adult life in the Great Hartford, Conn. area before relocating to Florida. He is survived by his wife, Cathryne; his daughter, LeeAnn, his son, Gary; and grandchildren, Kelsey, Anna, Christopher, Eileen, and Grace. There will be no services.Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave. E., Ellenton, FL 34222 is entrusted with arrangements.

