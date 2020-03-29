How did the party of Lincoln get to this? According to many news services last month, our liar and chief said what a great job China was doing on coronavirus containment. He then ignored warnings from medical advisers concerning the virus.
Now, it is China’s fault?
All the GOP are with Trump in this lie, except maybe Mitt Romney.
It is not the first time and won’t be the last time the truth is ignored. The difference, now, is this will result in tragedy and economic disaster if not corrected immediately.
We now see the difference between a reality show host and a leader.
Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus
